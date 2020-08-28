Farmer’s prank on money creates flutter in Rayadurg

A farmer created a flutter in Rayadurg mandal on Thursday afternoon by claiming that he had found ₹500 currency notes worth ₹10 lakh on the highway between Bommakapalli and 74 Udegolam villages. As the news spread, people from the surrounding areas thronged the stretch to try their luck.
Police bust the myth
Busting the myth, Rayadurg Sub-Inspector Raghavendrappa clarified that a joke cracked by the farmer, identified as Obulesu from Bommakapalli village, to those travelling on the road led to the chaos.
“Obulesu withdrew ₹1.94 lakh from a bank after his application seeking an agricultural loan sanctioned. Having tucked the money in his lungi, he was returning to his village. Accidentally, a few bundles of currency notes fell on the road. Some people saw the farmer gathering the currency notes from the ground and inquired about it. Obulesu thought of pulling a prank and replied that he found the money on the road. That is how it all started,” said the SI.
Soon, the news spread on WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms that Obulesu had found the money on the road. Many people, especially youth, started scanning the area and some of them rushed to Bommakapalli too.
“Obulesu also narrated the same story in the village. People believed it as he cleared all the credit at the village shop wit the money he withdrew from the bank. We rushed to the village and crosschecked the fact with Obulesu and the bank employees,” Mr. Raghavendrappa said.
Within a a few hours, reality dawned on people, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath