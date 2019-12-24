Farmers pay tribute to Charan Singh on his birth anniversary

Farmers paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Charan Singh Chaudhary and recalled his services in fighting for the community, on his 117th birth anniversary here on Monday.

At a meeting held to mark the ‘Kisan Divas’, the members of Acharya N.G. Ranga Kisan Sabha, led by president A Venkateswara Rao, decided to launch a struggle to protect the rights of the farmers who were finding it difficult to stay afloat because of the unremunerative and spiralling prices of all farm inputs. They alleged that the Union and State governments were preoccupied with protecting the interest of consumers at the cost of farmers.

“Farmers were forced to run from pillar to post as many of their names went missing from land records taken on the pretext of purification and computerisation,” said Sabha general secretary C. Seshaiah. This issue, they said, should be addressed immediately by the government as lakhs of acres of land were in disuse due to discrepancies in land records.

They also expressed solidarity with the ryots agitating in Amaravati against shifting of capital from Amaravati.

All India Kisan Sabha national vice-president R. Venkaiah underscored the need for dovetailing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme(MG-NREGS) with farm operations to ease the burden of ever-increasing labour cost and provide some relief to ryots.