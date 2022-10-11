Farmers’ padayatra planned to create disputes among people of A.P.: R.K. Roja

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja on Monday termed the padayatra of Amaravati farmers an “evil design”, planned by the opposition party leaders, to derive political mileage by creating disputes among the people of the State.

It is not agitation of farmers but an agitation of ‘Atyasaparula’ (greedy), she said and questioned as to why would anybody compromise the interests of 26 districts for the sake of 29 villages that constitute the Amaravati region.

Speaking to media, she said when the people of 26 districts are paying taxes, there is nothing wrong in expecting the development of all the districts.

Taking into cognizance the difficulties to which the people of State were subjected after post an irrational bifurcation of the State, the YSRCP government came up with the proposal of three capitals to ensure balanced development, she said.

“Why didn’t TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu develop Amaravati during his five year rule,” the Minister questioned and termed the padayatra to Visakhapatnam an affront to the people of Uttarandhra.

She also lambasted Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for his sporadic tweets and said he was yet to prove himself a serious politician. Despite remaining an adopted son of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, how didn’t he realise the adversities of the migrating people of Uttarandhra during TDP and BJP rule, she wondered.