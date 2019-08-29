Farmers overjoyed as onion prices shoot up in Kurnool

Farmers in Kurnool are upbeat over a high demand for onion in the district, with prices shooting up to ₹1,300 to ₹2,300 per quintal — many times better compared to the ₹400 per quintal during the same time last year.

The onion stock started arriving in the Kurnool markets around 10 days ago.

Stable forecast

On the other hand, the retail price of 1 kg of onion in the city has gone up to ₹27 as of Wednesday, with customers feeling the pinch.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kurnool Market Yard chairman Purushottam Reddy said that the demand for onion is expected to sustain this year as there is less supply as compared to last year.

“Prices may remain stable throughout the year, as even Maharashtra does not have good yields this year,” Mr. Reddy said. The Kurnool Market Yard is now receiving about 6,000 to 7,000 bags of onions, each weighing 50 kg. “The inflow of stock increased in the past couple of days,” Mr. Reddy said.

However, Mr. Reddy added that prices in Tadepalligudem have been consistently hitting over ₹3,000 while the average price in Kurnool is hovering around ₹2,600.

Exports to other States

Market Yard Secretary R. Jaya Lakshmi said that due to late sowing, the onions would keep coming into the market till late December. She added that some onions are being exported to West Bengal as well as Tamil Nadu, to meet the demand in those States.