ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers oppose proposal to shift technology centre out of Ongole

February 20, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - ONGOLE

The DAATTC has been of immense help to farmers in the areas of crop production and transfer of technology from lab to land, says SKM leader

S Murali
S. Murali

Farmers staging a protest demanding retention of the District Agriculture Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centre in Ongole, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Farmers under the aegis of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a demonstration here on Monday in protest against the decision of the Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University to relocate its District Agriculture Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centre (DAATTC) to Narasaraopet in the coming financial year.

Farmers in Prakasam district, which is the largest in the State after the recent reorganisation of districts and is known for its diverse climatic and cropping conditions, will suffer immensely due to the university’s decision, said SKM Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao who led the protest outside Prakasam Bhavan.

“DAATTC has been rendering yeoman services to the farmers in the areas of crop production, plant protection and transfer of technology from lab to land,” he said, urging the university to reconsider its decision.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a memorandum submitted to district in-charge Collector and Joint Collector Abhishikth Kishore, Mr. Ranga Rao explained that the district, where farmers grow a variety of commercial crops, would now have to depend upon the sole Krishi Vignan Centre located at Darsi for farm research extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US