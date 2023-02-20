HamberMenu
Farmers oppose proposal to shift technology centre out of Ongole

The DAATTC has been of immense help to farmers in the areas of crop production and transfer of technology from lab to land, says SKM leader

February 20, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali
Farmers staging a protest demanding retention of the District Agriculture Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centre in Ongole, on Monday.

Farmers staging a protest demanding retention of the District Agriculture Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centre in Ongole, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Farmers under the aegis of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a demonstration here on Monday in protest against the decision of the Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University to relocate its District Agriculture Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centre (DAATTC) to Narasaraopet in the coming financial year.

Farmers in Prakasam district, which is the largest in the State after the recent reorganisation of districts and is known for its diverse climatic and cropping conditions, will suffer immensely due to the university’s decision, said SKM Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao who led the protest outside Prakasam Bhavan.

“DAATTC has been rendering yeoman services to the farmers in the areas of crop production, plant protection and transfer of technology from lab to land,” he said, urging the university to reconsider its decision.

In a memorandum submitted to district in-charge Collector and Joint Collector Abhishikth Kishore, Mr. Ranga Rao explained that the district, where farmers grow a variety of commercial crops, would now have to depend upon the sole Krishi Vignan Centre located at Darsi for farm research extension.

