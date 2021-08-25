Farmers oppose land acquisition for road projects

Leaders of AP Rythu Sangham, affiliated to All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), and farmers of affected villages met the Project Director of the National Highways Authority (NHAI) and submitted a memorandum to him seeking a halt to ‘forcible’ land acquisition, here on Tuesday.

Sangham district president Gandi Nayana Babu alleged that hundreds of acres of lands were being acquired in Chinnapalem, Jami, Mentada, Korlam, Pachipenta, Jayathi, and Amaravalasa in Vizianagaram district in name of Vizianagaram Greenfield Road. Lands were also being acquired till Sabbavaram in Visakhapatnam district and for the construction of Raipur-Visakhapatnam Greenfield Road project and for ‘ring roads.

He said that the farmers had already given their lands for the construction of roads. Acquiring additional land from them in the name of link roads, corridors and hubs would deprive them of their livelihood. He sought immediate halt to the acquisition of lands.

AP Rythu Sangham Vizianagaram district president B. Rambabu, Visakhapatnam district leaders Gorle Ravi, Karaka Srinu, Chappa Chinna, P. Sanyasi Naidu, G. Appalanaidu, R. Satyam, K. Gangu Naidu, G. Krishna, K. Ramesh, P. Visweswara Rao and V. Ganga Naidu were among those who met the NHAI Project Director.