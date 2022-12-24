Farmers of Andhra Pradesh leading a pathetic life due to wrong policies of YSRCP government, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

December 24, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that the farmers of the State were a leading pathetic life due to the wrong policies of the YSRCP government.

The TDP government had accorded top priority to irrigation, supply of fertilizers, marketing of commodities, and prompt payment of subsidies, Mr. Naidu said.

The former Chief Minister was interacting with the farmers on the third and last day of his tour of Vizianagaram district. He later organised roadshows both in Gajapathinagaram and Vizianagaram city.

Mr. Naidu said that the lives of farmers turned miserable with the skyrocketing of the prices of fertilizers and pesticides, and non-purchase of paddy and other crops.

“The government is causing many troubles to the farmers. It is issuing pattadar passbooks with the photograph of the Chief Minister printed on it. It is highly objectionable, as the farmers got their lands from their forefathers and not from Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

“The unprecedented response for the TDP roadshows indicates that people are not happy with the YSRCP administration,” Mr. Naidu said.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju had ensured a clean administration and developed the city with his vision, Mr. Naidu said.

Earlier, party Vizianagaram incharge Adithi Gajapathi Raju and other leaders ensured a grand welcome to Mr. Naidu at Dwarapudi junction.

Work in tandem, leaders told

Before embarking on the roadshows, Mr. Naidu interacted with party leaders such as Bobbili incharge Baby Nayana and former MLCs Dwarapureddi Jagadish, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, and Kimidi Nagarjuna.

Mr. Naidu reportedly suggested to them to strengthen the party at the grassroots. He reportedly asked them to concentrate on the ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rasthraniki’ programme till the end of January. He also reportedly advised them to work in tandem by overcoming differences if any.

Many aspirants met Mr. Naidu and urged him to consider their candidature for the next elections.

Responding to their appeals, Mr. Naidu said he would finalise the candidates only after eliciting the feedback from party activists and people of the respective constituencies.