Farmers’ Mahapanchayat in Ongole on April 19: Vadde

‘Protest will be intensified against anti-farmer and anti-labour policies of the Centre’

A sustained campaign will be undertaken across the nation to mobilise the support of all sections of the society including farmers and labourers to protest the ‘anti-farmer and anti-labour’ policies of the BJP-led Central government, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) State convenor Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao has said.

As part of the campaign, a farmers’ Mahapanchayat will be organised at the ABM College grounds in Ongole on April 19 to press for, among other things, repeal of the three farm laws, statutory backing to minimum support price(MSP) regime and scrapping of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill intended to phase out the subsidies.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikiat, All India Kisan Sabha(AIKS) national president Ashok Dhawle and other farmer leaders spearheading the stir would prepare the farmers, workers and other sections of people for a protracted struggle against the ‘corporate-friendly’ economic policies of the BJP-led NDA government, said the former Agriculture Minister.

Similar ‘Mahapanchayats’ would be organised in different parts of the country to exert pressure on the Centre to give up the ‘suicidal economic policies’, said Mr. Sobhandreswara Rao.

“The three farm laws will accentuate the downfall of the Narendra Modi government, which is adamant on implementing them against the wishes of farmers,” he said, adding that nothing short of repeal of the three farm laws is acceptable.

Farm subsidy

At a time when the U.S. and other developed countries are subsidising the farm sector in a big way, he said, the NDA government is phasing out subsidies and doing away with the safety cushions such as market intervention when the prices of farm produces fall.

“Farming will be viable only when the government will implement the recommendations of the National Farmers’ Commission headed by noted agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan,” he opined.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to broadbase the movement by roping in different sections of the society affected by the ‘poor economic measures’ initiated by the NDA government, said All India Kisan Sabha national vice-president Ravula Venkaiah.