Farmers left counting losses in Srikakulam

Opposition parties seek compensation for crop damage

Cyclone Jawad, which skirted Andhra Pradesh and shifted course towards Odisha, has nonetheless left farmers in the district reeling under losses after thousands of acres were left inundated by heavy rains caused under its impact.

Coconut crops in Uddanam region were badly damaged in the rains. Other crops such as paddy and groundnut were also damaged. An estimated 25,000 acres of crops have been affected in the rains.

Farmers who had suffered losses two months ago when Cyclone Gulab lashed the region were in for a double whammy after Cyclone Jawad inflicted further damage. The district received 1180.1 mm rainfall as against the normal of 979.5 mm between January 1 and December 5, 2021. The district received 20.5% excess rainfall with the impact of Gulab and Jawad.

As many farmers failed to insure their crops, they could not avail compensation. CPI(M) Srikakulam district secretary M. Govinda Rao said, urging the government to pay compensation of ₹25,000 per acre immediately.

Along with other CPI(M) leaders, Mr. Govinda Rao visited various villages in Gara and Srikakulam mandals to listen to the grievances of farmers. “Farming is the lone income source for many villagers in backward Srikakulam district. Instead of earning an income, they are losing their investments due to frequent cyclones and heavy rains. The government should announce compensation immediately,” said Mr. Govinda Rao.

CPI district secretary Sanapala Narasimhulu urged the State government to send teams immediately for enumeration of crop damage so that the farmers would get compensation. “Agriculture Commissioner and Special Officer H. Arun Kumar is already monitoring the situation. He should bring the plight of the farmers to the notice of the government,” he added.