Farmers’ issue tops list of concernsaired in District Review Meeting

08 December 2020 01:21 IST

Officials also demand speedy completion of drainage works in city

Ministers and other elected representatives from the district highlighted the issues faced by farmers affected by cyclones in their respective constituencies in the District Review Committee meeting chaired by district in-charge Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the responsibility of helping farmers overcome the loss caused by Nivar and previous cyclones was on the government and everyone should come forward to help irrespective of one’s political affiliations. He said crop damage enumeration should be completed before December 10 and no farmer should be denied help.

Mr. Reddy directed Panchayat Raj officials to respond to all complaints received regarding lack of street lights in villages.

Regarding flooding of roads and blocked drainages in city, Mr. Reddy asked District Collector to conduct a meeting with MLAs soon and come up with permanent solutions.

Minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao said farmers need not fear as the government would do everything to help them. He said the government is not encouraging 1010 type seeds.

Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao highlighted the need for speedy completion of drainage works taken up in the city. Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu also said that there was no progress in the stormwater drainage works handed over to L&T company.

Roads damaged

Machilipatnam MP V. Balashowry said roads in rural areas were damaged a lot due to cyclones and sought sanction of ₹15 crore towards their repairs. He asked the State government to make a representation for sanction of ₹4,500 worth drinking water project for the district.

Penamaluru MLA K. Parthasarathi said officials were not considering the names of farmers who got a subsidy in July and August and have over five acres damaged crops for the current enumeration. Mr. Reddy asked the agriculture department officials to resolve the issue.

Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh, Nandigama MLA M. Jaganmohan Rao, Pamarru MLA K. Anil Kumar, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, MLC K.S. Lakshman Rao, Gannavaram MLA V. Vamsi Mohan, Jaggaiapeta MLA S. Udaya Bhanu, Nuzvid MLA M. Pratap Venkata Apparao, MLCs P. Ashok Babu, Y.B. Rajendra Prasad, A.S. Ramakrishna and others also aired concerns.