‘Farmer’s interests will be safeguarded’

“Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu selected green zones in Amaravati so that his coterie would get a chance to loot the State,” alleged A.P. Agricultural Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Nagi Reddy said that the YSRCP Government was coming up with plans to develop the green zone and rescue the farmers of the region.

Mr. Nagi Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy became aware of the problems being faced by farmers of the region during his padayatra last year. The area would be developed uniformly without any discrimination against any caste or creed.

“Naidu was unable to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the agriculture sector, but Mr. Jagan could do it in just two months after coming to power. Road tax has been withdrawn on tractors belonging to farmers. Rythu Bharosa scheme was extended to farmers and even tenant farmers have been covered under the scheme for the first time in the country,” Mr. Nagi Reddy said.