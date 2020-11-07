‘Farmers’ interests was foremost concern for N.G. Ranga’

Farmers’ organisations and leaders cutting across partylines paid tributes to Acharya N.G.Ranga and recalled his contribution to the Kisan movement in the country, marking his 120th birth anniversary on Saturday.

At a meeting organised at the Ranga Bhavan here after paying floral tributes to the statue of Prof. Ranga near the Agriculture Market yard, N.G.Ranga Kisan Samastha general secretary Ch.Seshaiah recalled the yeoman service rendered by Prof. Ranga to strengthen the farm sector and rural economy all through his life, including as a Parliamentarian for 50 years.

The three anti-farmer pieces of legislation would not have been enacted if we had any leader of Prof.Ranga’s stature now, said All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee(AIKSCC) Prakasam district convenor Ch.Ranga Rao. When it came to protecting the farmers’ interests, Prof. Ranga did not hesitate to go even against his party, said Social Forestry Farmers Association State secretary Vadde Hanuma Reddy.

Congress Kisan cell State vice-president V.Rajagopala Reddy said the Congress party would not rest till the “corporate-friendly” Acts were withdrawn.

A progressive farmer from Tangutur P.Krishnaiah was given the Best Grower Award instituted in memory of Nanapaneni Sirisha on the occasion.