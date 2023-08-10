Farmers in Andhra Pradesh facing untold miseries in the absence of assured water for irrigation, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

August 10, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh has neglected the Vamsadhara Phase-II and the interlinking of the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, the two irrigation projects that can be termed the lifeline for the backward Srikakulam district, alleges Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“Thousands of farmers are facing untold miseries in the absence of assured water for their fields,” Mr. Naidu said on August 10 (Thursday).

Mr. Naidu, who had wound up his tour of irrigation projects in the Parvatipuram-Manyam district the previous day, inspected the Gotta barrage constructed across the Vamsadhara river in Srikakulam district this morning.

Later, he also inspected the unfinished works on the reservoir being constructed at Hiramandalam, which was aimed at providing irrigation water to nearly two lakh acres.

Mr. Naidu also inspected the works pertaining to the interlinking of the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers and the high-level canal at Sarubujjili in Patapatnam constituency.

Later, addressing the farmers at Gunabhadra in Kotturu mandal, Mr. Naidu said the completion of irrigation projects could have changed the economic scenario of Srikakulam district.

He recalled the efforts made by the TDP government to complete the Vamsadhara Phase-II works.

“The government is not releasing funds for the projects. It will lead to cost escalation. The government has also failed to review the progress of works periodically,” he alleged.

Thousands of people gathered for Mr. Naidu’s roadshow at Kotturu, in which he explained the achievements of his government and the failures of the ruling YSRCP government.

YSRCP leaders held

Meanwhile, the police did not allow the YSRCP leaders to stage protests during Mr. Naidu’s tour.

YSRCP leaders, including Chintada Ravikumar, were taken into custody while they were on their way to Hiramandalam from Amadalavalasa.

Mr. Ravikumar alleged that Mr. Naidu had done maximum injustice to the North Andhra region, and that he had no right to visit the irrigation projects.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu, party Srikakulam parliamentary wing president Kuna Ravikumar accompanied Mr. Naidu during his tour.

