Farmers in Andhra Pradesh dread plummeting water levels in reservoirs ahead of kharif

Even as farmers gear up for kharif operations, plummeting water levels to near-dead storage levels in the reservoirs across the State remain their major cause of concern.

According to officialinformation, the water available in the Godavari, Krishna, Penna, and other river basins is a mere 226.92 TMC as against the gross capacity of Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 983.49 TMC. In comparison, the water available in the reservoirs on May 28, 2023, was 413.3 TMC.

Given this situation, the farmers worry that the kharif operations will be delayed if the water is not released in time.

The Andhra Pradesh Rytu Sangham State president G. Eswaraiah said that the State government has not taken adequate steps to store the surplus water. The water was released into seas from rivers Krishna and Godavari. Now, the farmers were worried about the water release for kharif operations. Water should be released from Prakasam Barrage to take up kharif operations as the onset of the monsoon is likely in the first week of June. The farmers have already begun tilling in some parts of the State. The farmers of the Krishna Delta would benefit from the early release of water for kharif as they can raise three crops a year. The government has to take necessary steps to release water in time in the Godavari Delta and other areas as well, he said.

The total storage capacity of various major and medium reservoirs constructed on River Krishna is 589.67 TMC but the current storage is only 160.17 TMC as compared to last year’s 226.8 TMC on the same date of May 28. This year, the water levels is less by around 66.50 TMC in the reservoirs than May last year.

Pulichintala

The water levels at KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala Project, popularly known as Pulichintala, have plummeted to 95 ft while the dead storage level is 119.23 ft. The water available in the reservoir is 0.42 TMC as against the dead storage capacity of 3.61 TMC. Last year, 34.76 TMC of water was stored. As the water stored here has touched rock bottom and is at 0.43 TMC, there is no scope to release the water downstream from the project. Pulichintala is the main source of the Krishna Delta and is designed to store 45.77 TMC of water at 175 feet. The current level of water at the project is 95.14 feet.

Prakasam

Similarly, the water available at the Prakasam Barrage, constructed on the River Krishna downstream of Pulichintala, is 2.47 TMC, while the gross storage capacity is 3.07 TMC. According to Water Resources Department (WRD) officials, the FRL here is 72.6 feet, while the present level is 54.7 5 feet.

Srisailam

The Srisailam project has almost reached dead storage, with the current storage at 32.15 TMC as against the total storage capacity of 215.81 TMC. During the previous year, the Srisailam project had 34.24 TMC as on May 28, 2023. The water stored at Nagarjuna Sagar Project is 123 TMC, while the dead storage is 112.18 TMC. The water cannot be released from the Srisailam project even for drinking purposes unless there are inflows and the reservoir is filled. The water cannot be released to the Nagarjuna Sagar Project and Pulichintala Project, which are located downstream of Srisailam, sources say.

Arthur Cotton Barrage

The water available at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, constructed across the River Godavari, is 2.93 TMC, as against the total capacity of 2.93 TMC. The dead storage at this Barrage is 1.2 TMC. While the FRL is 44.75 TMC, the current level is 10.9 ft.

The water levels at other reservoirs, such as Tandava, Brahmasagar, Gundlakamma, Thotapalli Regulator, Gotta, Somasila, etc., are close to the dead storage levels. While the dead storage levels of all major reservoirs are 150.94 TMC, the water available is 196.03 TMC. Officials say the gross storage capacity of these reservoirs is 865.64 TMC.

