Farmers in Andhra Pradesh can now use WhatsApp to sell paddy to government

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh can now sell paddy to the government easily through WhatsApp (number 7337359375), for which the State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited has made arrangements.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar said in a release that the farmers could initiate the sale of their produce through the social media platform by sending a ‘Hi’ message and then follow the voice-guided instructions for authentication on the basis of their Aadhaar number.

Farmers can opt for the purchase centers where they wish to sell paddy on one of three dates of their choice and at the time convenient for them. After the provision of stipulated details, the farmers will get booking confirmation, along with coupon code and time slot.

The farmers can then go to the chosen purchase centre on the date and at the time selected by them, and sell their produce without the need to wait for their turn.

For the government, the paddy procurement process becomes simple and also ensures transparency and efficiency.