 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh can now use WhatsApp to sell paddy to government

Farmers can initiate the process on WhatsApp number ‘7337359375’, and opt for the purchase centre, date and time of their convenience, says a release

Published - November 17, 2024 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The government believes that the process will ensure transparency and efficiency.

The government believes that the process will ensure transparency and efficiency. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh can now sell paddy to the government easily through WhatsApp (number 7337359375), for which the State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited has made arrangements.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar said in a release that the farmers could initiate the sale of their produce through the social media platform by sending a ‘Hi’ message and then follow the voice-guided instructions for authentication on the basis of their Aadhaar number.

Farmers can opt for the purchase centers where they wish to sell paddy on one of three dates of their choice and at the time convenient for them. After the provision of stipulated details, the farmers will get booking confirmation, along with coupon code and time slot.

The farmers can then go to the chosen purchase centre on the date and at the time selected by them, and sell their produce without the need to wait for their turn.

For the government, the paddy procurement process becomes simple and also ensures transparency and efficiency.

Published - November 17, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.