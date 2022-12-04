Farmers in Andhra Pradesh are facing ‘untold hardships’ under YSRCP tenure, alleges TDP leader

December 04, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that farmers in Andhra Pradesh are facing untold hardship as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has ‘failed’ to come to their rescue.

‘‘The Agriculture Department is as good as closed in the State during the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime,” Mr. Chandramohan Reddy told the media on December 4 (Sunday).

He took strong exception to Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy’s suggestion to farmers to switch over from paddy to commercial crops including cotton and said that the government must intervene in the market to ensure the minimum support price (MSP) for the paddy farmers.

During the 2021-22 financial year, he said, the State Government had facilitated procurement of only 66 lakh tonnes of paddy when compared to 119 lakh tonnes procured of paddy growers in Telangana. In this context, he referred to a study conducted by the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) which had found that less number of farmers in Andhra Pradesh had got the MSP when compared to their counterparts elsewhere in the country.

‘’It is unfortunate that the YSRCP government is looking at paddy procurement as a burden on the exchequer. How can the Agriculture Minister ask farmers not to grow the staple crops especially those in the Godavari, Krishna and Penna delta regions?” said the TDP leader.

Cotton can be grown only in arid areas, not in the deltas, he explained, adding that cotton farmers were ‘forced to resort to extreme steps in the wake of highly volatile market condition and rampant pest attack’. He referred to high incidence of suicide among cotton farmers in Maharashtra and Telangana.

“The farmers are bearing the brunt of the faulty agriculture policies of the State government. Tomato growers in the State allowed their produce to perish in view of market crash. The onion growers from Kurnool are incurring losses,” said the TDP leader.

“Farmers who have switched to aquaculture are ruing their fate as they have no option but to declare a crop holiday for at least six months in the wake of traders driving down the prices due to global market condition,” the former Agriculture Minister said.

He said that soil testing and distribution of micro-nutrients to restore the soil health which was ‘proactively done’ during the erstwhile TDP regime had been discontinued now. “Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had promoted micro-irrigation systems and farm mechanisation in a big way. The farmers are now forced to run from pillar to post to get the drip irrigation system subsidy and farm equipment,” he charged.