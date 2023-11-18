ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Anantapur urged to cultivate pulses to overcome drought conditions

November 18, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Water levels in reservoirs plummet as discharge stops from HLC

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Collector Ketan Garg addressing farmers and officials of the Agriculture and allied wings in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Joint Collector Ketan Garg suggested that farmers should cultivate pulses that consume less water in the light of poor rainfall in the district.

The official was speaking at the district-level agricultural advisory council meeting held here on Saturday.

He said that it would be beneficial for farmers to stay away from sowing crops such as rice and maize which require a lot of water. They should cultivate crops that consume less water. As the storage in the reservoirs was very low following stoppage of water release from the HLC (High Level Canal), drinking water needs get priority and it is not possible to release water for irrigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The field officials of the Agriculture department and allied wings have been entrusted with the task of educating farmers in this regard and ensuring compliance of official guidelines.

Farmers should be encouraged to cultivate pulses and small grains under borewells during the rabi season, Mr. Garg said, and directed the officials concerned to hold a series of meetings at the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams to promote cultivation of crops such as ragi (finger millet) and korralu (foxtail millet).

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma said that farmers should be supported in all possible ways given the current drought situation. Senior officials of the Agriculture, Horticulture, and Irrigation Departments took part in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US