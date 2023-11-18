HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers in Anantapur urged to cultivate pulses to overcome drought conditions

Water levels in reservoirs plummet as discharge stops from HLC

November 18, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Joint Collector Ketan Garg addressing farmers and officials of the Agriculture and allied wings in Anantapur on Saturday.

Joint Collector Ketan Garg addressing farmers and officials of the Agriculture and allied wings in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Joint Collector Ketan Garg suggested that farmers should cultivate pulses that consume less water in the light of poor rainfall in the district.

The official was speaking at the district-level agricultural advisory council meeting held here on Saturday.

He said that it would be beneficial for farmers to stay away from sowing crops such as rice and maize which require a lot of water. They should cultivate crops that consume less water. As the storage in the reservoirs was very low following stoppage of water release from the HLC (High Level Canal), drinking water needs get priority and it is not possible to release water for irrigation.

The field officials of the Agriculture department and allied wings have been entrusted with the task of educating farmers in this regard and ensuring compliance of official guidelines.

Farmers should be encouraged to cultivate pulses and small grains under borewells during the rabi season, Mr. Garg said, and directed the officials concerned to hold a series of meetings at the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams to promote cultivation of crops such as ragi (finger millet) and korralu (foxtail millet).

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma said that farmers should be supported in all possible ways given the current drought situation. Senior officials of the Agriculture, Horticulture, and Irrigation Departments took part in the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Agriculture / Anantapur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.