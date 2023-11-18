Farmers in Anantapur urged to cultivate pulses to overcome drought conditions

November 18, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Joint Collector Ketan Garg suggested that farmers should cultivate pulses that consume less water in the light of poor rainfall in the district.

The official was speaking at the district-level agricultural advisory council meeting held here on Saturday.

He said that it would be beneficial for farmers to stay away from sowing crops such as rice and maize which require a lot of water. They should cultivate crops that consume less water. As the storage in the reservoirs was very low following stoppage of water release from the HLC (High Level Canal), drinking water needs get priority and it is not possible to release water for irrigation.

The field officials of the Agriculture department and allied wings have been entrusted with the task of educating farmers in this regard and ensuring compliance of official guidelines.

Farmers should be encouraged to cultivate pulses and small grains under borewells during the rabi season, Mr. Garg said, and directed the officials concerned to hold a series of meetings at the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams to promote cultivation of crops such as ragi (finger millet) and korralu (foxtail millet).

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma said that farmers should be supported in all possible ways given the current drought situation. Senior officials of the Agriculture, Horticulture, and Irrigation Departments took part in the meeting.