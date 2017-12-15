Farmers gherao AP Minister over HNSS compensation

A group of farmers on Thursday morning intercepted the convoy of Industries Minister N. Amarnath Reddy at V. Kota mandal headquarters on the busy Madanapalle-Krishnagiri NH, demanding clearance of land acquisition compensation to them, pending for two years.

Debt burden

The Minister was on his way to V.Kota to participate in various government programmes. The farmers who had given away more than 200 acres of agricultural land to the State government for the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Kuppam branch canal, surrounded the Minister and demanded a solution to their problem. They told the Minister that they had parted with their fields hoping to get water for their region and immediate compensation. Left with no source of livelihood, they were now forced to borrow money from private money-lenders at high rates of interests to survive, they lamented.

Mr. Amarnath Reddy assured them that he would pursue the matter with the State and district administration and bring about an early settlement.

Later, the Minister proceeded to the rural side in V.Kota mandal and launched CC roadworks and construction of Anganwadi buildings.