Farmers gear up to grow kharif crops in big way in Prakasam

Aided by pre-monsoon showers under the influence of cyclonic storm Yaas, farmers in Prakasam district began cultivating rain-fed crops in the early phase of this kharif season.

The seasonal conditions are favourable for taking up cultivation of dry crops in 2.12 lakh hectares in the district, Agriculture Joint Director Srinivasa Rao said while taking stock of the situation.

There has been a 67% crop coverage as on date when compared to normal sowing area, thanks to about 50 mm rainfall received in the early phase of southwest monsoon in June, he explained. It has been decided to grow pulse crops in about 93,000 hecatares. Red gram alone accounts for a maximum extent of 86,000 hectares during kharif.

With the India Meteorological Department(IMD) predicting a normal monsoon, farmers have decided to grow cereal crops in 42,980 hectares, including major millets in 13,630 hectares. It has been decided to grow edible oil crops in 10,000 hectares, including seasmum in 4,000 hectares.

For the first time, farmers have taken up micro-level planning at Rythu Bharaso Kendras in the district aided by price discovery in the market for various crops as agriculture in the drought-prone district had always been a venture of fluctuating fortunes, said YSR Congress Party farmers wing president Mareddy Subba Reddy. Agriculture Advisory Boards constituted at the grassroots level had recommended the crop coverage for kharif.

Noting that the bankers had advanced only 54.06% of the targeted ₹15,368 crore during last fiscal, Prakasam District Collector Pravin Kumar urged the bank officers to step up credit to farmers to take up sowing of kharif crops in full swing. He wanted them to encourage growers to take to digital payments in view of incidence of COVID-19.

So far, farmers have been given crop loan to the tune of ₹500 crore as against the kharif crop loan target of ₹5,746 crore, official sources said.