Farmers gear up for Kharif season in Kadapa, Annamayya districts

The agriculture and horticulture officials draft plans and submit proposals to the government for providing chemical fertilisers and seeds at subsidised rates

Published - June 12, 2024 08:19 pm IST - KADAPA/RAJAMPETA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

In preparation for the Kharif cultivation season, farmers in the Annamayya and Kadapa districts, located in the heart of the Rayalaseema region, have been gathering green manure and organic fertilisers, among various other measures.

Turmeric farmers are actively collecting seeds and arranging loans for purchasing fertilisers. Cumin seeds have already been procured, and organic fertilisers have been applied to the fields in anticipation of the season.

The agriculture and horticulture department officials are also gearing up for the season in line with the farmers as they have drafted plans and submitted proposals to the State government for providing chemical fertilisers and seeds at subsidised rates.

Groundnut, paddy, black gram, and various other crops are typically cultivated in Pulivendula, Maidukur, Kamalapuram, and Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district and Nandalur, Rajampeta, and Railway Kodur in Annamayya district. Maidukur, Proddutur, Kamalapuram, Badvel, and Kadapa are known for the cultivation of turmeric, chilli, cotton, maize, corn, and rice. Rajampet and Railway Kodur are renowned for their fruit orchards and extensive cultivation of rice, sugarcane, mangoes, groundnuts, sunflowers, and other vegetable crops.

Action plan for a boost

During the 2021-22 season, heavy rainfall replenished all irrigation water sources, and rising groundwater levels increased water availability in numerous bore wells. Although the previous year saw a reduction in crop cultivation due to adverse weather conditions, this year’s rains are expected to lead to a more substantial yield. The government has developed a plan to boost the Kharif cultivation this year.

In 2019, Kharif cultivation covered 73,792 hectares, expanding to 1,10,127 hectares in 2020, and 1,24,000 hectares in 2021-22. However, there was a significant decline in cultivation in 2023, limited to just 70,000 hectares.

Officials say that plans are underway to distribute 68,756 quintals of various types of seeds to farmers at subsidised rates, adding that they are preparing an action plan for providing subsidised seeds.

