Farmers’ forum alleges fraud by food processing factory

Federation of Farmers’ Association representatives staging a protest outside the SP’s office, in Chittoor on Monday.

CHITTOOR

05 October 2021 01:21 IST

Complaint filed with SP at Spandana programme

Representatives of the Federation of Farmers’ Associations (FFA) on Monday lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar, alleging that a food processing firm on the outskirts of Chittoor had cheated the mango growers by not paying for the stocks supplied to the factory, besides reneging on their assurance of a ₹1 premium on a kg of supply. The forum leaders alleged that though the firm’s management had agreed to make the payments within ten days of supply, they had not received any money even after 80 days.

FFA’s A.P. unit president M. Gopal Reddy, general secretary V. Mohan Kumar, FFA-Chittoor unit president K.R. Venkat Reddy and vice-president N. Nageswara Raju met the SP at the Spandana programme here, and submitted the complaint.

The forum leaders said that an agreement was signed between the Consortium of Indian Farmers’ Association (CIFA) and the food processing firm on June 3, 2021 regarding direct supply of mangoes to a popular beverage industry. Based on the agreement, the mango growers in Chittoor district, mostly from mandals in Chittoor division, had supplied 941 loads to the firm.

CIFA chief adviser P. Chengal Reddy said that in spite of repeated requests with the food industry, there was no response from the management. He alleged that the factory management had even attempted to coerce mango growers to stop demanding for their dues. “We have sought the SP to inquire into the fraud and file a cheating case against the persons responsible for the plight of mango growers,” he said.

He said that the matter would also be brought to the notice of Collector M. Hari Narayanan, and added that the mango growers would go on a hunger strike to get justice.