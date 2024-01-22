Farmers forced to leave agriculture as government failed to maintain canals: JSP

January 22, 2024 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST

Jana Sena Party’s State Party activities-implementation secretary Babu Paluru said that hundreds of farmers and labourers were migrating to other places as the government ignored irrigation completely in Vizianagaram district. He submitted a report to the Party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar in Guntur on January 21 night, explaining the pending irrigation projects on Nagavali, Jhanjawati, Vegavati and others in Srikakulam district.

In a press release, he said that the farmers and agriculture labourers who could not generate income through agricultural activities and were forced to migrate to other areas. “The government is not focusing even on maintenance of canals. The water flow would be smooth till the tail-end areas if canals and distributary networks are properly maintained. In the absence of assured water, many farmers are showing little interest in agricultural activity. It will have a cascading effect on the economic activity in rural areas,” said Babu Paluru. He said that the party had been very strong in Vizianagaram district with the dedicated efforts of the cadre in making people to know about the policies of the party.