Farmers facing problems as YSRCP government neglected irrigation projects in Srikakulam district, alleges TDP leader

Water is not reaching fields in spite of release from projects and barrages due to the poor condition of canals, he says

Published - July 05, 2024 07:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leader and former MLC Peerukatla Viswaprasad interacting with farmers at Burja of Srikakulam district.

The Telugu Desam Party’s leader and former MLC Peerukatla Viswaprasad on Friday alleged that thousands of farmers were facing problems in the current Kharif season as previous YSRCP government had completely ignored irrigation projects and maintenance of canals of Vamsadhara, Nagavali and other rivers in the districts. He interacted with farmers and labourers of Burja and other areas of Srikakulam district.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he alleged that previous government failed to take up irrigation projects, including Vamsadhara phase-2, Narayanpur and linkage of Vamsadhara-Nagavali, although the irrigation was the lifeline of the backward district. He said that the water was not reaching fields in spite of release from projects and barrages due to the poor condition of canals in Burja and Amadalavalasa in Srikkakulam district.

Mr. Viswaprasad assured that he would bring the grievances of farmers to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and would strive to get more funds for irrigation projects and maintenances of canals.


