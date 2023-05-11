Farmers deplore meagre support price for mangoes in Chittoor

May 11, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Mango growers in Chittoor district have expressed displeasure over the announcement of a support price of ₹19 per kg and urged the district administration to consider a minimum of ₹25, as otherwise the mango season would leave a sour experience for them.

Collector Sagili Shanmohan on Wednesday announced the price after a meeting with the officials of the Horticulture Department and representatives of farmers’ associations.

At present, the mango crop is ready for harvesting in the next two months in about 1.30 lakh acres, with a projection of 5 lakh tonnes of production.

Chittoor Farmer-Producer Company Limited chairman Kothur Babu deplored that the support price of ₹19 a kg for the Thothapuri variety would do no justice to the growers. “Several times, we have represented with the district administration to give a minimum of ₹25. It is unfortunate that at present, the pulp industries in Chittoor district are procuring the mangoes from Krishna and other coastal districts at ₹23 a kg, apart from bearing the transportation charges,” Mr. Babu said.

“When ₹23 is paid for a kg for products procured from faraway districts, the farmers of combined Chittoor district deserve more. Procuring stocks locally will save transportation charges. Officials of the Horticulture Department and some representatives of farmers do not know the ground reality and the problems of mango growers,” he said, adding that in 2022, the mango price per kg had even gone up to ₹100.

Damage at ramps

Meanwhile, Deputy Director (Horticulture) Madhusudan Reddy said that the responsibility of the Horticulture Department was mainly to ensure that the farmers would harvest only ripe mangoes as the time had come to harvest.

He was speaking at a meeting with the officials of the Horticulture, Marketing, and Agriculture departments at Mango Bhavan here on Thursday.

He said that as per the orders of the District Collector, steps had been taken to avoid any damage to the stocks at the ramps in some areas. He said that if there was any damage to the produce at the ramps, the farmers should inform the same to the higher authorities immediately.