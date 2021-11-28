Farmers continue march amid rain

Incessant rain was no deterrent for the farmers from Amaravati who continued their ‘court-to-temple’ long march to Tirupati, demanding that the YSR Congress Party Government shelve the capital trifurcation decision.

People expressed solidarity with the farmers when the latter offered prayers at the centuries-old Barashaheed Dargah.

Leading the march, Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Convenor A. Siva Reddy said the government should take note that people from Rayalaseema and north coastal Andhra Pradesh too extended support to their protracted struggle.

The government, which reversed several of its decisions including the abolition of the Legislative Council, should give up its capital trifurcation decision as well, samiti co-convenor G. Tirupati Rao said at the time of conclusion of the mahapadayatra at Amancharla vilalge on the city outskirts.

Women farmers from the 29 villages in the capital region evoked a good response from Nellorians, samiti leader Rayapatti Sailaja said.

“We rejoice when an announcement is made on location of a steel plant in Rayalaseema. We fully back the struggle against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) as it is a pride of Andhra Pradesh,” she explained.

TDP leaders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Beeda Ravichandra and Abdul Azeez, Progressive Democratic Front leader in Legislative Council Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam, BJP State unit Spokesman K.Anjaneya Reddy and Jana Sena Party Nellore in-charge K.Vinod Reddy, CPI District Secretary Ch.Prabhakar and CPI(M) State Committee member Madala Venkateswarlu joined the padayatra.

The samiti announced suspension of the long march for a day on Sunday as weathermen predicted heavy rains.