Farmers can now get diesel at their doorstep

Mobile dispensing unit inaugurated in Vizianagaram

Farmers can cheer up hereafter with the availability of diesel at their doorstep, thanks to launching of a 6,000-litre mobile diesel dispenser called Bowser truck.

Many farmers who used to struggle to fetch diesel for tractors and other vehicles used in agriculture activity can get the fuel in villages instead of travelling to petrol outlets, mostly located in towns.

Nellimarla MLA Badukonda Appala Naidu inaugurated the Bowser at an outlet at Aainada junction of Vizianagaram on Saturday.

President of Vizianagaram District Petroleum Dealers’ Association Goluguri Nagrireddy said diesel would be sold at same price and there would not be any extra charge for serving in remote areas. He said farmers would be intimated about time and date about the availability of Bowser in their respective villages so that they could buy it in a hassle-free manner.

Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji said that over 100 villages of Denkada, Pusapati Rega, Bhogapuram and Vizianagaram mandals would get benefited with the mobile diesel dispenser facility. A kisan mela was also organised on the outlet premises. Several banks and agro-farms established their stalls.