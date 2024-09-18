ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers can choose rice mill to sell their paddy: West Godavari Collector

Published - September 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

BHIMAVARAM

West Godavari District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani on September 18 (Wednesday) said farmers would be allowed to select a rice mill of their choice to sell their paddy in kharif 2024-25.

Ms. Nagarani was conducting a preparedness meeting with officials, including those from Food Corporation of India (FCI), for paddy procurement, scheduled to begin at Tadepalligudem in October first week.

As many as 384 Rythu Bharosa Kendras have been designated as paddy procurement centres. Ms. Nagarani said a maximum of 17% of moisture will be allowed in the produce. In the ongoing Kharif, the district suffered massive crop loss owing to floods, which had been frequent since July.

Joint Collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy, Civil Supplies Corporation district manager T. Sivarama Prasad, District Supplies Officer N. Saroja, District Agriculture Officer Z. Venkateswara Rao and FCI representative Ranjit were present.

