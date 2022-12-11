Farmers brace for heavy crop loss as heavy rains batter South Coastal Andhra Pradesh

December 11, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Farmers stared at mounting crop losses in thousands of hectares while several villages were marooned as heavy rains lashed several areas of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Sunday under the influence of the remnants of Cyclone Mandous.

The water body at Pottepalem, 7 km from Nellore, breached due to heavy rains, cutting off road transport to over 100 villages through the low-level causeway. There was no respite for farmers in the district as the rains inundated paddy fields in 6,450 hectares. People living in the low-lying areas, especially in colonies on the outskirts of the city, faced a harrowing time as all roads were under a sheet of water.

Farmers worked overtime to pump water out of their fields to save the paddy saplings. Paddy seedlings in over 500 hectares were destroyed, putting paid to the hopes of farmers who were gearing up to complete transplantation during the ongoing Rabi season. In all, crops in 7,500 hectares were inundated in 118 villages in 16 mandals, according to a report compiled by the Agriculture Department.

Overseeing the water flow at the Nellore barrage, Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakaradhar Babu said regulated water release from the Somasila reservoir ensured that there was no major loss of life or damage to property in the district. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and one team of the SDRF which fanned out to different parts of the district escorted 280 persons to relief camps. “A silver lining to the current wet spell is that it has enabled filling up of 748 tanks to the brim,” Mr. Chakradhar Babu said.

Farmers whose crops were destroyed would be supplied seeds at 80% subsidy through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to raise crops afresh during this winter itself, he added.

Maintaining a flood cushion of 9.37 tmcft, irrigation authorities let out a huge 37,255 cusecs from the Somasila reservoir across the Penna river following an inflow of 27,000 cusecs of water on Sunday as the catchment areas continued to receive heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted formation of a low pressure area on December 13 as the cyclonic circulation over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala persisted and extended up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Cyclone Mandous brought 18 cm average rainfall to the district. Kuluvoya recorded a maximum rainfall of 14.8 cm followed by Buchireddipalem (13.3, Atmakur (12.7), Podalakur (12.6), Sangam (11), Maripadu (10.5) and Chejerla and A.S. Peta (10 each) on December 11, according to a report compiled by the Chief Planning Officer.

In Prakasam district P.C. Palli recorded a maximum rainfall of 18 cm, followed by Singarayakonda (15.7), Jarugumalli (12.8), Veligandla (12.5), Ponnalur (12.3), Pamur (11.6), Marripadu (11.1), Kondepi (11.1), Ongole (10.8), S.N. Padu (10.4) and Kothapatnam (10) during the period.

Ministers conduct review

Minister for Energy, Forests, and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy along with Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Ushasri Charan on Sunday asked the Collectors of Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the people affected by Cyclone Mandous.

In a videoconference with the three Collectors, the Ministers said there should be no laxity in restoration and relief measures and wanted enumeration of the damages done at the earliest so that compensation was paid and relief measures taken up.

They said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan was reviewing the situation at regular intervals and had asked officials to provide immediate assistance to those whose houses were damaged and to those shifted to shelters.

A cash assistance of ₹1,000 will be given to all those housed at the relief camps, they added. Repair of damaged electricity poles would be taken up immediately to restore uninterrupted power supply, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.

Anantapur Joint Collector Kethan Garg and Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi attended the videoconference.