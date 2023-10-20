Farmers body wants Krishna River Water Management Board headquarters in Vijayawada

October 20, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Welfare Association of Water users and Ayacutdars of Andhra Pradesh wrote a letter to Union Minister for Jalshakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawath requesting him to take necessary steps to shift headquarters of Krishna River Water Management Board (KRMB) to Vijayawada, instead of Visakhapatnam.

In the letter dated on Thursday, Association president Alla Gopala Krishna and others said, it was learnt that the State government has informed the chairman, KRMB, that 10,000 sqft office space is provided for KRMB at Visakhapatnam and requested to shift KRMB office from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam at an early date.

Since inception of KRMB, several representations were submitted by the farmers welfare organisation that KRMB shall be located in Vijayawada on the banks of Krishna River and geographically centrally located in Andhra Pradesh.

It is also well connected by Road, Rail and Air for monitoring the various projects located in both party States by the officials of KRMB. It is more convenient for ayacutdars and the final water beneficiaries for apprising their day to day issues to KRMB. “We are constantly perusing our genuine plea with the authorities of KRMB for a positive response. The same are awaited so far,” they said.

Intailly, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken its stand to shift the headquarters of KRMB to Vijayawada and requested Union government to shift the KRMB headquarters to Vijayawada in 2020. “Even while the KRMB was finalising the premises in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Government informed that the KRMB would be shifted to Visakhapatnam,” they recalled.

In this connection, it is submitted that as per Section 85(2) of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 headquarters of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) shall be located in the successor State of Andhra Pradesh. “The Telangana government also objected to shifting the KRMB headquarters to Visakhapatnam citing the distance problem compared to Vijayawada.,” they said

The recent decision of Andhra Pradesh government should be reexamined keeping in view of the pros and cons of the functional difficulties in monitoring/operation of the projects and its water regulations from distant place, Visakhapattnam, in the long run. “Further, the headquarters should be well within the jurisdiction of KRMB to do justice/safe guards the rights of ayacutdars,” they added.

