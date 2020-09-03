Farmers’ body seeks opinion poll on power sector reforms

‘The govt. should pay the bills to DISCOMs directly’

Taking strong exception to the power sector reforms, the Federation of Farmers Associations (FFA) has urged to the government to conduct an opinion poll before going ahead with its plan.

Direct benefit transfer

“The government’s decision to make farmers pay their power bills on the pretext that it would be reimbursed in the form of direct benefit transfer (DBT) is nothing but doing away with the free power scheme,” said FFA State president Mangati Gopal Reddy.

Instead of opening a separate account for every farmer, he suggested that the government calculate the quantum of power supplied to farmers and directly transfer the amount to the account of the power distribution companies.

“The farmer does not have to know about the power bill as it will serve no purpose,” said Mr. Reddy. When the government pays the DISCOMS, it has the right to insist on quality power, but at the same time, farmers should not be penalised in the form of power disconnection in case the government’s failure in paying the bills, he said. The farmers’ body also demanded that any new reform measure should be introduced only after consulting the farmers.