Farmers’ body hails A.P. High Court ruling on capital issue

‘Govt. must hand over developed plots to farmers as promised’

Samyukta Kisan Morcha Prakasam district unit convener Ch. Ranga Rao on Thursday welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's direction that the State government develop Amaravati as the capital as envisaged under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority(APCRDA) Act.

‘‘The High court has rendered justice to the farmers from the capital region who have parted with their land for a larger cause,” he said while appreciating the determination of the Amaravati farmers for their long struggle for justice.

He urged the State government not to complicate the issue further. The three-capital proposal mooted by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should be shelved in the larger interest, he opined.

Those in power should honour the sentiments of the farmers who had magnanimously parted with prime land for the State capital, he said, adding that the YSR Congress Party government should implement the court’s direction in ‘letter and spirit’ by handing over the developed plots to the farmers without delay as promised and develop Amaravati into a world-class capital city.