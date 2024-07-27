GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers’ body cries foul over inter-State water projects in Krishna and Godavari basins

Farmers in the tail-end areas of Krishna and Godavari in Andhra Pradesh are bearing the brunt of construction of projects by the upper riparian States in blatant violation of the Interstate Water Disputes Act of 1956, alleges Kisan Service Organization A.P. president Akkineni Bhavani Prasad

Published - July 27, 2024 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Projects were constructed to utilise water beyond their allocations, and the Babli project constructed by Maharashtra on the Godavari is one example, says Kisan Service Organization A.P. president Akkineni Bhavani Prasad.

Projects were constructed to utilise water beyond their allocations, and the Babli project constructed by Maharashtra on the Godavari is one example, says Kisan Service Organization A.P. president Akkineni Bhavani Prasad. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Kisan Service Organization A.P. president Akkineni Bhavani Prasad wrote a letter to Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu requesting him to take steps that would do justice to farmers in the tail-end areas of Krishna and Godavari rivers, who bore the brunt of construction of projects by the upper riparian States of both the rivers in “blatant violation” of the Interstate Water Disputes Act of 1956.

Mr. Prasad mentioned that the said projects were being constructed by those States to utilise water beyond their allocations. One such example was the Babli project constructed by the Maharashtra Government on the Godavari river to the detriment of the lower riparian States.

In Telangana

Besides, Telangana had, since its formation in 2014, taken up several projects in the Krishna basin, including Kalwakurthy-II, Dindi, Palamuru-Rangareddy, Kodangal lift scheme, etc. for utilising more than 150 tmc ft.

Telangana was not entitled to even Bhima, Kalwakurthy -I, Srisailam left bank canal and Nettempadu lift scheme as per the Tribunal Awards, he argued.

These projects should be reviewed scrupulously on their quantum and elevations of drawl of water from the main Krishna river and its tributaries, and their entitlement as per the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT)-I and II Awards, and necessary action initiated, he demanded.

Further, Mr. Prasad said Justice R.S. Bachawat had made it amply clear that the catchment area was not the criterion for allocation of water.

As the upper States increase the utilisation and resort to rainwater harvesting on a large scale, farmers in the tail-end State of Andhra Pradesh were suffering with a drastic reduction in the base flow of the river and facing severe drought conditions during the rainy season, he observed.

Farmers also suffer due to floods when the upper States release surplus waters in a limited period. Therefore, the farmers of A.P. should be aptly compensated for the drought and flood conditions that wreck havoc almost every year due to the utilisation of water by the upper States using their geographical disposition.

Telangana had also taken up projects on a large scale in the Godavari basin in the last 10 years, creating trouble for A.P. projects being constructed as per the award of Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal, and the State  government was giving incorrect calculations in computing the water requirements to claim major share of the water, Mr. Prasad alleged.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / water rights / water harvesting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.