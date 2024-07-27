Farmers’ body cries foul over inter-State water projects in Krishna and Godavari basins

Kisan Service Organization A.P. president Akkineni Bhavani Prasad wrote a letter to Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu requesting him to take steps that would do justice to farmers in the tail-end areas of Krishna and Godavari rivers, who bore the brunt of construction of projects by the upper riparian States of both the rivers in “blatant violation” of the Interstate Water Disputes Act of 1956.

Mr. Prasad mentioned that the said projects were being constructed by those States to utilise water beyond their allocations. One such example was the Babli project constructed by the Maharashtra Government on the Godavari river to the detriment of the lower riparian States.

In Telangana

Besides, Telangana had, since its formation in 2014, taken up several projects in the Krishna basin, including Kalwakurthy-II, Dindi, Palamuru-Rangareddy, Kodangal lift scheme, etc. for utilising more than 150 tmc ft.

Telangana was not entitled to even Bhima, Kalwakurthy -I, Srisailam left bank canal and Nettempadu lift scheme as per the Tribunal Awards, he argued.

These projects should be reviewed scrupulously on their quantum and elevations of drawl of water from the main Krishna river and its tributaries, and their entitlement as per the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT)-I and II Awards, and necessary action initiated, he demanded.

Further, Mr. Prasad said Justice R.S. Bachawat had made it amply clear that the catchment area was not the criterion for allocation of water.

As the upper States increase the utilisation and resort to rainwater harvesting on a large scale, farmers in the tail-end State of Andhra Pradesh were suffering with a drastic reduction in the base flow of the river and facing severe drought conditions during the rainy season, he observed.

Farmers also suffer due to floods when the upper States release surplus waters in a limited period. Therefore, the farmers of A.P. should be aptly compensated for the drought and flood conditions that wreck havoc almost every year due to the utilisation of water by the upper States using their geographical disposition.

Telangana had also taken up projects on a large scale in the Godavari basin in the last 10 years, creating trouble for A.P. projects being constructed as per the award of Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal, and the State government was giving incorrect calculations in computing the water requirements to claim major share of the water, Mr. Prasad alleged.