Farmers benefited more in YSRCP rule when compared to TDP’s tenure, says Minister

Around 3.10 crore metric tonnes of paddy have been procured in the last four years when compared to 2.65 crore metric tonnes during the TDP’s tenure, says Civil Supplies Minister K. Nageswara Rao

August 27, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had encouraged middlemen in the process of paddy procurement, alleges Civil Supplies Minister K. Nageswara Rao.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had encouraged middlemen in the process of paddy procurement, alleges Civil Supplies Minister K. Nageswara Rao. | Photo Credit: File photo

Civil Supplies Minister K. Nageswara Rao has asserted that the farmers have immensely benefited during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule when compared to that of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. 

Addressing the media at the YSRCP office at Tadepalli near here on August 27 (Sunday), Mr. Nageswara Ro said that a vernacular daily had restored to mudslinging to defame the government.

“The government is determined to procure paddy from farmers and clear the bills within four days of procurement. The farmers are cultivating Swarna and other varieties of paddy which have a high demand in the market. The buyers are paying more than the MSP for paddy in the State,” the Minister said. 

Mr. Nageswar Rao said that around 3.10 crore metric tonnes of paddy had been procured from farmers during the last four years of the YSRCP rule when compared to 2.65 crore metric tonnes of paddy during the TDP’s tenure.

“The YSRCP government has paid ₹58,765 crore to 32.78 lakh farmers so far when compared to ₹40,236 crore paid to 17.94 lakh farmers during the TDP’s tenure between 2014 and 2019,” he said and alleged that the then TDP government had not given input subsidy to farmers.

The Minister said input subsidy and crop insurance were being provided to the farmers and alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had encouraged middlemen in the process of paddy procurement.

“The YSRCP government is procuring paddy through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to prevent the role of middlemen.  The government is depositing the amount into the accounts of farmers directly,” he added.

