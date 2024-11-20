Farmers’ associations urge A.P. govt. to fulfil poll promises

The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham and Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers’ Association have urged the State government to fulfil the promises made by it as a run-up to the elections.

A delegation led by Tenanat Farmers’ Association general secretary P. Jamalaiah, Andhra Pradesh Farmers’ Association State vice-president Mallinedu Yelamandar Rao submitted a memorandum to the District Revenue Officer at the NTR District Collectorate on Wednesday.

They demanded immediate financial aid for farming activities and waiver of kharif crop loans availed by farmers and tenant farmers. They wanted the government to bail out the tenant farmers affected by floods and drought, apart from introducing a comprehensive tenancy law to protect and promote the welfare of tenant farmers.

Mr. Jamalaiah criticised the NDA government for failing to implement its promise of providing ₹20,000 as investment support per farming family, even six months after coming to power.

Debt Relief Act

He pointed out that under previous administrations, every farming family was burdened with loans averaging ₹2.45 lakh, leading to suicides by farmers and tenant farmers. Of them, about 90% are tenant farmers. The government was requested to enact a ‘Debt Relief Act’ similar to that of Kerala to prevent farmer suicides, he added.