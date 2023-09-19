HamberMenu
Farmers’ associations to observe October 3 as black day in Andhra Pradesh

Eight people died after an SUV mowed down farmers participating in a rally at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh against the controversial farm laws in October 3, 2021

September 19, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
A.P. Rythu Sanghala Samanvya Samithi State coordinator Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

A.P. Rythu Sanghala Samanvya Samithi State coordinator Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sanghala Samanvya Samithi has decided to observe October 3 as black day across the State as a mark of protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that happened in Uttar Pradesh in 2021 in which eight people lost their lives.

Addressing the media here on September 19 (Tuesday), Samithi State coordinator Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao said that the protests would be staged in all mandals and districts in the State. 

The Samithi urged the farmers to take part in the protest and press for the demand that the Union government dismiss Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay K. Mishra. The farmers should demand that the Central government take stringent action against the persons who were responsible for the killing of farmers who were staging a protest against the farm laws, he said. 

Ashish Mishra, son of Mr. Ajay Mishra, allegedly was sitting in the SUV that ran into the crowd, killing eight people.  Several protestors were blocking the road to prevent the passage of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was on his way to village Banbirpur on that day, said Mr. Rao.  

Mr. Rao said that though the farmers had been demanding action against the culprits for more than a year, the Union government was yet to respond.

Samkyukta Kisan Morcha and trade unions at the national level have also given a call for demonstrations and protests. In response to it, the black day is being observed in the State, he said.

Rythu Sangham senior leader Y. Kesava Rao said that the trade unions and farmers associations had decided to organise protests in front of the Raj Bhavan here on November 26, 27 and 28 against the State and Central government policies.  

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham State general secretary K.V.V. Prasad, CITU State vice-president U. Umamaheswara Rao, Telugu Rythu State general secretary K. Narendra, Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers’ Association State general secretary P. Jamalaiah, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham Sstate president V. Krishnaiah and others also spoke.

