HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers’ associations express solidarity with women wrestlers protesting in Delhi

June 01, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Subba Rao G V R 2321

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Samithi and civil rights organisations staged a protest at Dharna Chowk here on Thursday to express their solidarity with the women wrestlers who have been agitating demanding that the Central government take action against BJP MP and president of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment.

Samithi convener Vadde Shobanadreeswara Rao said that the Central government should suspend him from all government posts and arrest him at once. The government should also provide security to the women wrestlers who were staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The State government did not respond to the wrestlers. Neither the TDP nor the Jana Sena Party have responded. The ruling YSRCP, TDP and the JSP were requested to respond and support the wrestlers, he said. 

CPI national executive member Akkineni Vanaja, CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao, Congress leader Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, Forward Bloc State president Sundararama Raju and others spoke.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.