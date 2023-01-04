Farmers’ associations urge Centre to maintain stable taxation on tobacco products

January 04, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) has made a pre-budget appeal to the Union government to maintain stable taxes on tobacco products in the country. In a statement released here on January 4 (Wednesday), they alleged that the increasing tax arbitrage had made India the fourth largest illicit cigarette market in the world.

“Illicit cigarettes have exceed one-third of the legal volumes, and any further increase in taxes will be catastrophic for the local industry,” P.S. Murali Babu, general secretary, FIAFA told The Hindu over phone.

He observed that the rising inflation had made consumers of finished tobacco products ‘extremely price sensitive’. “Even a marginal increase in their prices will make the consumers buy illegal brands,” he said.

Excessive rains and frequent cyclones are adding to the miseries of small and marginal tobacco farmers in the drought prone and degraded tracts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as they are dependent on income from tobacco crops.

He said that the size of Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco crop had shrunk by about 40% from 316 million kg in 2013-14 fiscal year to 189 million kg in 2021-22 financial year, resulting in a loss of 35 million man-days of employment and about 30% drop in income.

He further added that there was no alternative for tobacco farmers, as they grew plants on rainfed areas.

He explained that though the direct burden of the increased tax would be on the consumer, it reflects on the demand and supply theory and indirectly affects the farmers. “If the government increases tax, then the consumers reduce consumption. As there is decline in consumption, the purchasers will not show interest in procuring raw material from farmers,” Mr. Murali Babu pointed out.