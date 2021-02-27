Farmers asked to focus on coconut byproducts

AMBAJIPETA

Dr. Y.S.R. Horticultural University Vice-Chancellor T. Janakiram has urged coconut farmers to show interest on byproducts which have a good demand in the market.

He advised the farmers to take up new varieties as per the recommendations of the researchers for getting a good yield.

He was participating in a virtual national seminar on ‘Coconut Production and Value Addition’, jointly organised by the university and Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod, at Horticultural Research Station (HRS) Ambajipeta in East Godavari district on Friday.

Mr. Janakiram said byproducts of coconut such as coconut milk, coconut cream, desiccated coconut, skimmed milk, coconut oil, coconut chips, coconut vinegar, tender coconut water, coconut candy, chocolates and biscuits and other products had good demand.

“Dr. Y.S.R. Horticultural University is planning to supply quality and high yield varieties to the farmers. The institute has entered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the traders in this regard,” he said.

Coconut milk is an instant product, which can be obtained by squeezing freshly grated coconut kernel. The milk can be used in sweets, deserts, cakes, cookies, ice creams and many dishes.

Coconut oil has gained importance as a dietary fat because of its high contest of lauric acid. The oil is preferred as it does not elevate blood total cholesterol, lowers blood cholesterol if consumed along with coconut kernel and decreases serum triglycerides, said the scientists.

Deputy Director General (Horticulture Science) A.K. Singh was the chief guest. Former Director ICAR-CPCRI K.U.K. Nampoorthi and Director (A) Anitha Karun spoke on ‘strategies for enhancing production of quality planting material’.