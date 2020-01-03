Farmers’ agitation baseless: Botcha

Terming the agitation by the Amaravati farmers as baseless and a political move backed by the TDP to defame the YSRCP government, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana asked people of the Capital city region to be patient.

“The government will give them developed plots. A township will be given to the people as per the previous government’s promise,” Mr. Satyanarayana said while addressing the media here on Thursday.

“Insider trading had been witnessed in Hyderabad in the name of the Hitech City. The TDP repeated the same in Amaravati too,” he alleged.

Coming down heavily on the TDP, the Minister said that the State, under its rule, had gone 20 years backward.

The TDP had supported the bifurcation of the State, and that was why the economy crippled, he observed.

The visit of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife to to the Capital region on Wednesday was a political drama, he alleged.

‘Give back land’

“Instead of giving bangles to the agitating farmers, Mr. Naidu’s wife should have given back the land bought in her name in the Capital region,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Referring to JSP president Pawan Kalyan, he said the actor-turned politician was toeing the line of Mr. Naidu and reading his script.

“Mr. Naidu has no moral right to speak against former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. It was YSR who was behind Mr. Naidu becoming a Minister when he was in the Congress party,” he said.

Three capitals

Supporting the idea of three capitals, Mr. Satyanarayana said, “Decentralisation means developing all the 13 districts. Development is possible only when projects are taken up in various sectors such as education and health. This will spur industrial growth. The previous government did not consider these aspects.”

A comprehensive decision on the three capitals would be taken after the high-power committee and the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) submit their reports, he said.