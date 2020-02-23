Farmer, youth ‘commit suicide’ in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

23 February 2020 00:41 IST

Two persons allegedly committed suicide in Anantapur district on Saturday. While Naikula Raju, 43, a farmer, allegedly consumed poison, another unidentified person jumped in front of a train at the Garladinne Railway Station.

Owner of one-acre of land, Naikula Raju had sunk three borewells, but they did not yield water this year to irrigate tomato and brinjal crops in his field. He had reportedly taken loan close to ₹5 lakh. The Rayadurg police said that the farmer allegedly consumed poison in his own house in the early hours of Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

He is survived by wife and two daughters. His wife said he was worried about the repayment of debt as the lenders constantly pestered him. His tomato crop too did not fetch him remunerative price, the family members said.

In the second incident, a 26-year-old youth committed suicide by jumping infront of a train at Garladinne Railway Station. The Government Railway Police said the identity of the youth could not be established. On his hand he has a tattoo “Sneha Singh”. Police are making efforts to identity of the person.

For persons in distress and suicidal tendencies, there was always someone to talk to at 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com.