Farmer who refuses to part with land acquired for government project gathers community support

District Collector lamented at Mr Ramaiah for stalling the NACIN building project now when the land was acquired back in 2016

The Yadava community leaders, for the third day, on November 12 (Saturday), continued to support Vakkala Ramaiah Yadav, a farmer, in his fight for land at Kavatinagapalli village in Somandepalli Mandal of the Sri Sathya Sai District district.

Mr. Ramaiah has been protesting for the last four days against the Revenue Officials who forcefully took over his 3.5 acres of land, which was acquired in 2016 by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) for the upcoming National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics (NACIN) building.

Mr. Ramaiah refused to part with the land citing that the Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package given by the APIIC was meagre and insufficient to run his house.

The issue drew attention on Tuesday when the Revenue officials removed the barbed-wire fencing put up by Mr. Ramaiah Yadav. Amid his protests, on the next day, the officials also removed the CCTV cameras and the sheds he installed.

On Thursday, high drama prevailed at the spot after his family members, others who parted with their lands for the acquisition and the Yadava community leaders joined him and staged a sit-in in front of the NACIN temporary building here.

On Friday, Mudigubba Mandal Praja Parishad president, Adinarayana took the issue to the District Collector who agreed to meet Mr Ramaiah on Monday.

“About 500 acres of land has been handed over to the institution. Now, one person is holding back the project by growing crops, erecting fencing and building a shed etc. He has forced everybody to act immediately”P. Basant KumarSSS District Collector

Meanwhile, on Saturday, amid protests, the officials of the Revenue Department and the NACIN removed the kiosk and the shed Mr. Ramaiah erected on the disputed land. They also prevented Mr. Ramaiah and his supporters from entering the land.

His daughter fell after taking part in the protest and has been admitted to a hospital. The family is now tied its cattle on the roadside as a protest.

District Collector P. Basant Kumar responded to the issue on Saturday and said, “About 500 acres of land has been handed over to the institution. Now, one person is holding back the project by growing crops, erecting fencing and building a shed etc. He has forced everybody to act immediately.”

The Collector said that Mr. Ramaiah did not accept the compensation amount fixed in 2016. The same amount has been deposited with APIIC, he said.

“There is no stay order from any court on taking over the land. Everybody waited so long and his sudden fencing in the area proved to be the last straw for the NACIN authorities. There is no stay in the matter,” Mr Kumar added.