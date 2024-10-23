ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer trampled to death by elephant in Chittoor district

Published - October 23, 2024 08:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild male elephant in PMK Tanda at Ramakuppam mandal in Chittoor district in the late hours of Tuesday. The deceased had gone to the burial ground on the outskirts of his village when he was attacked by a lone male elephant which had ventured out of the Koundinya Sanctuary, forest officials said.

Chittoor District Forest Officer S. Bharani said that the deceased, M. Reddu Naik, went to the burial ground without informing any of his family members. “He slept as usual on Tuesday night, but even his son did not know when he left the house,’‘ Ms. Bharani said.

In the morning, as Reddu Naik was not to be found anywhere in the house, the relatives searched for him and found his body in the burial ground.

Forest officials said that they had been tracking the movement of the elephant for sometime now. “The elephant had gone inside the forest and our trackers were tracking its movements. It ventured out of the forest and attacked the deceased,’‘ Ms. Bharani said. Officials said that the elephant had come from the Tamil Nadu side of the sanctuary. The family of the deceased was paid ₹10 lakh compensation as per the norms.

Andhra Pradesh

