GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmer trampled to death by elephant in Chittoor district

Published - October 23, 2024 08:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild male elephant in PMK Tanda at Ramakuppam mandal in Chittoor district in the late hours of Tuesday. The deceased had gone to the burial ground on the outskirts of his village when he was attacked by a lone male elephant which had ventured out of the Koundinya Sanctuary, forest officials said.

Chittoor District Forest Officer S. Bharani said that the deceased, M. Reddu Naik, went to the burial ground without informing any of his family members. “He slept as usual on Tuesday night, but even his son did not know when he left the house,’‘ Ms. Bharani said.

In the morning, as Reddu Naik was not to be found anywhere in the house, the relatives searched for him and found his body in the burial ground.

Forest officials said that they had been tracking the movement of the elephant for sometime now. “The elephant had gone inside the forest and our trackers were tracking its movements. It ventured out of the forest and attacked the deceased,’‘ Ms. Bharani said. Officials said that the elephant had come from the Tamil Nadu side of the sanctuary. The family of the deceased was paid ₹10 lakh compensation as per the norms.

Published - October 23, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.