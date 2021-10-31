Farmer takes to Twitter to draw CM’s attention to bad road

His former representations to the govt. for repair of the road yielded little response

With his representations to the government for repair of a road in his village yielding little response, a farmer has taken to Twitter to show his angst and to draw the attention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Noothan Venkatesh Varma, an educated farmer from Tirumanyam Rajula Kandriga village in Vadamalapet mandal of Chittoor district, posted a picture of himself standing in the muddy road and holding a placard with a message to the Chief Minister.

The message read ‘Respected CM Jagan sir, we need a proper road to my village and this can be possible under your leadership and promise’ by hashtagging the phrase #plspromiseJagansir.

In another picture, he could be seen holding the national flag by standing ankle-deep in the same slushy road. Several villagers joined him to give vent to their ire in a series of videos posted by him.

Mr. Varma had raised the issue in ‘Spandana’, the official grievance redressal system, for which he had received a response way back in July that the Panchayat Raj department’s Tirupati division had sanctioned ₹16 lakh for the cement road work and it would be taken up soon. But no work has been taken up so far.