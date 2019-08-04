Farmer suicides: kin pour out woes

Thirty five-year-old S. Radhika, widow of farmer S. Hanumantha Rao from Konedina village, near Balikurava, in Prakasam district, is now clueless on running the family as her husband died leaving her and their two children in the lurch.

So is 30-year-old Pavaluri Anusha, widow of another farmer P. Venkateswarlu(42) with just 1.8 acres of land in Addanki as she now carries the burden of taking care of the family including two children as also aged in-laws.

Pouring out her woes, Radhika says my husband, with 1.40 acres of land took on lease 10 acres of land and grew commercial crops like chilli and cotton to bring up the children well.

Despite repeated crop failures, he had been some how managing to pay interest on loans advanced by banks and private money lenders after meeting family expenses as farming had become a gamble with the monsoon in drought-prone Prakasam district.

Auction notice

He could not service the debt of late following which the District Central Cooperative Bank planted flag on the land and circulated auction notices in and around the village which proved to be the death knell, she said unable to reconcile with her husband taking the extreme step by consuming pesticide on June 30 last.

“I kept saying to my husband that we can very well clear the debts by selling away two acres of land. But he could not entertain the very thought of liquidating the land holding, which was dear to him,” lamented Ms. Anusha with her children, 11-year-old Vaishnavi and 10-year-old Srilakshmi by her side in Addanki as she was unable to reconcile with her husband's unnatural death on June 18.

The case of B. Anjaiah, yet another farmer from P.Gudipadu village, near Korisapadu was no different. Owning just 35 cents of land, he took 20 acres of land on lease to grow commercial crops after selling away his goats for ₹ 5 lakh. When servicing debt became difficult he ended his life, complained his daughter-in-law B. Sivaparvati who is now looking for a job in the village Secretariat.

Though revenue officials visited them to record what had happened, none of the bereaved farmer families had been so far paid the ₹7-lakh ex gratia each announced by the YSR Congress Party government as the officials are still in the process of making an assessment whether the suicides were farm-related ones or due to any other reasons.