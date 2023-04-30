ADVERTISEMENT

‘Farmer Market Building’ opened at Damalcheruvu in Tirupati district

April 30, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The initiative, jointly funded by the Central and State governments, is meant for providing a direct channel between farmers and market, bypassing middlemen

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy inaugurating the ‘Farmers Market Building’ at Damalcheruvu in Tirupati district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘Farmer Market Building’ launched by Sahachara Horticultural Farmer Producers Organisation was declared open at Damalcheruvu in Pakala mandal of Tirupati district on April 30 (Sunday).

The initiative, jointly funded by the Central and State governments, is meant for providing a direct channel between farmers and the final market, bypassing middlemen.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who inaugurated the premises, lauded the initiative and hoped that it would help farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The farmer-friendly YSRCP government will support such initiatives and stand by farmers who don the role of entrepreneurs,” he said.

Sahachara president M. Vijayababu said that the organisation intended to look beyond procuring and selling farm produce by taking up value addition in the form of crop refinement, processing and making byproducts.

Natural farming expert K. Gangadharam addressed the farmers on the need to go natural to save the soil for posterity. T. Sambasiva, a Hyderabad-based traditional farming expert, distributed native vegetable seeds to people.

District Horticulture Officer B. Dasaratharami Reddy, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh national FPOs convener J. Kumaraswamy and Andhra Pradesh Cow-based Farmers’ Association president B. Ramakrishnama Raju were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US