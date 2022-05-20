Farmer leader appointed marketing adviser

Noted farmer leader Battula Brahmananda Reddy has been appointed adviser to the State government for ‘marketing and cooperation’.

An order to this effect was issued by Marketing Principal Secretary Y. Madhusudana Reddy on Friday.

Thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for placing faith in him, the farmer leader, who hails from the rice-rich Karamchedu area, said he would strive to ensure remunerative price for the farmers for their produce.