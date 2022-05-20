Farmer leader appointed marketing adviser
Noted farmer leader Battula Brahmananda Reddy has been appointed adviser to the State government for ‘marketing and cooperation’.
An order to this effect was issued by Marketing Principal Secretary Y. Madhusudana Reddy on Friday.
Thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for placing faith in him, the farmer leader, who hails from the rice-rich Karamchedu area, said he would strive to ensure remunerative price for the farmers for their produce.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.