Farmer killed in jumbo attack near Chittoor

CHITTOOR

23 December 2021 00:45 IST

A farmer was killed when a wild elephant charged at him at Penugolakala village of Peddapanjani mandal, 50 km from here, on Wednesday, while he along with other farmers and forest personnel was trying to drive away a herd of jumbos from the fields.

A herd of 14 elephants found its way into the fields on the outskirts of the village in the early hours. Close to noon, a member of the herd had given birth to a calf. Amidst huge trumpeting and commotion in the fields, the herd surrounded the newborn and stood guard at the spot. Some farmers passed on information to the forest officials about the development.

Advertising

Advertising

A batch of forest watchers rushed to the spot. While the forest staff were driving the elephants from their fields, a tusker suddenly turned around and charged at a farmer, identified as Bangarappa (55). The jumbo lifted Bangarappa with its trunk and pounded him to the ground. Following tumult from the crowd, the herd slowly moved into thickets nearby.

Rescued with multiple fractures and a head injury Bangarappa was declared brought dead at the Government Hospital at Punganur.

Divisional Forest Officer (Chittoor West) S. Ravi Shankar said that a team of elephant trackers and forest watchers was despatched to the troubled zone to take stock of the frenzied situation near the village and prevent the movement of the herd towards human habitations.